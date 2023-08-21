Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
1 in custody after a mobile home was burned to the ground in Edgefield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
34-year-old victim ID’d in vehicle crash on Pine Log Road
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Cattle truck accident shuts down traffic near Burke County High School
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Ga. WRDW
5 injured in Louisville drive-by shooting, no suspects yet

Latest News

First Alert Weather Extra: Active tropics and Tornado caught on dash cam
FILE - The Georgia law, Senate Bill 140, allows doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking...
Judge blocks Georgia ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender minors
This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect charged as a juvenile
Police and emergency services search the wreckage of the three houses that exploded near Rustic...
10 damaged homes remain uninhabitable, a week after Pennsylvania explosion that killed 6