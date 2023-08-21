Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 in custody after a mobile home was burned to the ground in Edgefield County

Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire
Edgefield County and others responded to Rolling Hills Drive in response to a fire(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has put one man in custody after he set a mobile home on fire.

Just after 7:10 p.m., News 12 began hearing Edgefield County scanners report on a fire at Rolling Hills Drive, which Sheriff Jody Rowland later confirmed as an active fire around 7:30 p.m.

By 7:57 p.m., Sheriff Rowland called News 12 back and confirmed the fire had been put out with the help of the Merriwether Fire Department, Trenton Fire Department, and the County Line Fire Department.

He says the double-wide mobile home where the fire started was completely destroyed by the flames, but nearby vehicles and boats were unaffected.

Sheriff Rowland says the owner, Gary Stevens Jr., was taken into custody and charged with arson for starting the fire at 7:04 p.m. due to a “mental crisis.”

Stick with News 12 as we continue to follow this incident for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Running Back Beans Hunt
State championship running back transfers to North Augusta

Latest News

Weather
Emily's 6pm Sunday Forecast
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Cattle truck accident shuts down traffic near Burke County High School
Meteorologist Emily Acton Saturday 11pm Forecast
On Saturday, 80 of the 400 students moved into The Row apartment complex.
‘Everybody’s in the same place’: Off-campus move-in day for AU students