1 in custody after a mobile home was burned to the ground in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has put one man in custody after he set a mobile home on fire.

Just after 7:10 p.m., News 12 began hearing Edgefield County scanners report on a fire at Rolling Hills Drive, which Sheriff Jody Rowland later confirmed as an active fire around 7:30 p.m.

By 7:57 p.m., Sheriff Rowland called News 12 back and confirmed the fire had been put out with the help of the Merriwether Fire Department, Trenton Fire Department, and the County Line Fire Department.

He says the double-wide mobile home where the fire started was completely destroyed by the flames, but nearby vehicles and boats were unaffected.

Sheriff Rowland says the owner, Gary Stevens Jr., was taken into custody and charged with arson for starting the fire at 7:04 p.m. due to a “mental crisis.”

