Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico

CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.
CBP officers in Texas discovered nearly 50 pounds of cocaine on a commercial bus.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.

The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.

The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.

Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.

CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Running Back Beans Hunt
State championship running back transfers to North Augusta

Latest News

FILE - A judge has ordered Starbucks to pay an additional $2.7 million to a former regional...
Starbucks told to pay $2.7 million more to ex-manager awarded $25.6 million over firing
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary moves very near to Mexico’s Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders,...
Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets fly...
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran’s threats