‘Everybody’s in the same place’: Off-campus move-in day for AU students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fall semester is in full swing for Augusta University students, but there are 400 students having to live in alternative housing this semester.

Oak Hall, a dormitory on campus, is under going repairs due to flooding and is not expected to re-open until spring semester.

On Saturday, 80 of the 400 students moved into The Row apartment complex. The students are scattered across the city in four hotels and three apartment complexes.

“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m really excited,” Portia Brown, a freshman, said. “I really liked the campus and the people. I’m really excited about it.”

There were a lot of emotions to unpack on Saturday.

“She’s the baby so it’s kind of hard because she’s the last one,” Stephon Brown, Portia’s dad, said. “She’ll be okay and she’s very smart. She’ll take care of everything.”

She’s already overcome one obstacle before move-in day.

“It was really disappointing because it is my first year and it felt like it was gonna kind of push things out of place,” Brown said.

She is one of 400 originally living in Oak Hall.

“We were like oh where are we going to be placed to live,” Lena Averie Miller, another freshman, said. “Then we found out it was this apartment. So we started texting each other in all caps in the group chat. We were like oh we got these nice apartments in The Row so it was cool.”

“Everybody’s in the same place we’re all nervous we’re all first years so I feel like I’m in a community of people we’re we’re all the same I don’t feel like anyone is more prepared than anyone else we’re all feeling the same way,” Brown said.

AU President Brooks Keel said they aren’t sure what the price tag will be for damages. Keel said their main focus is getting the 400 students moved in.

AU said they are working on a shuttle rotation to take students to and from campus throughout the semester.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.