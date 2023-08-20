Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

Seasonably hot through the weekend with very low rain chances. Hotter next week.
Summer humidity will return Sunday into the upcoming week, as another heat wave builds into the area.
By Emily Acton
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer humidity will return Sunday into the upcoming week, as another heat wave builds into the area. High pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will cause temperatures to be well above average for the upcoming week and make it very difficult for afternoon storms to form.

Highs will be in the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday warming into the upper 90s to near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday. A front will approach the area Thursday giving us a few more clouds and a slight chance of storms to keep highs down a bit by Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday; however, the humidity will be considerably higher, so it will be a hotter day overall. Sunday will be another dry day for most of us, but areas like Allendale, Bamberg, and Sylvania may see a brief thundershower along the sea breeze front in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle 90s with a light wind from the east at 4 to 8 mph. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.
Butler-Cross Creek game still canceled, despite parents’ anger
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say
Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores

Latest News

Summer humidity will return Sunday into the upcoming week, as another heat wave builds into the...
Meteorologist Emily Acton Saturday Forecast
Staying dry for the weekend, hot weather on the way for the week ahead
8/19/2023 Morning Weather Update
Staying dry for the weekend, hot weather on the way for the week ahead
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Mostly dry this weekend with seasonable temperatures. Hotter next week with highs getting close...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale