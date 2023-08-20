Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Hot and mainly dry for the week ahead
By Chris Still
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hottest temperatures of the season may be on their way to the CSRA over the next several days, as an intense area of high pressure now bringing triple digit heat to the Plain States migrates closer to our area. Not only can we expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees above average, but little to no rain is expected through at least the middle of the week. The high pressure and hottest temperatures will retreat to the west Thursday, as a cool front moves into the area, but temperatures will remain several degrees below average through at least next weekend.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Humidity will be a skosh higher than it was Saturday, so feels like temperatures will be around 101 between 3 and 5 p.m. Winds will be from the east to southeast 2 to 6 mph.

Dry skies will continue into Sunday night with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s until sunset at 8:08 falling into the lower 70s by sunrise at 6:54 Monday morning. Calm wind.

The hot and dry weather continues Monday. Afternoon highs will reach into the middle to upper 90s with feels like/heat index temperatures near 103. Winds will be from the east to southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Heat advisories may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday, as the hottest temperatures of the season head our way. Rain chances will be slim to none as well with sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s to 100 and feels like temperatures in excess of 105 degrees.

A cool front looks to bring a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday when there will be a 20 percent chance of an afternoon storm with highs falling into the lower to middle 90s.

Hottest temps of the season on the way for the upcoming week

