WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 1 highlights
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Under the Lights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 1. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Burke County, Thomas face off as rivals for first game of season
- State championship running back transfers to North Augusta
- Aquinas says goodbye to old field, breaks ground on new sports facilities project
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.