State championship running back transfers to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another head coach change this offseason, the North Augusta Yellowjackets are retooling once again with new players stepping into key roles on both sides of the ball.

One of their new additions this year is starting Running Back Beans Hunt, who knows a thing or two about winning state championships.

New beginnings don’t come around too often for Hunt.

“I just felt like I needed a change,” he said.

This new beginning was one he dreamed of.

“I’ve grown up around here. And I’ve heard about North Augusta football. And so, I wanted to be a part of the program. So, we thought I’d come over here and get to it,” said Hunt.

And to it, he did. It’s a faster pace than the three-time champion is used to.

“So, the biggest thing was learning the playbook. So, coaches were hard on me about learning the playbook and getting everything but no one in different positions. So, I got running back and slot receiver and outside receiver, I got to learn all the plays for that,” he said.

He’s adjusting, and so is new Head Coach Richard Busch.

“When you get a transfer in, how are they going to interact with a team they’ve done a tremendous job,” said Busch.

And not only that:

“I like to make some good-looking plays,” said Hunt.

He got a taste of the real deal on Friday night against Evans.

The Knights were also looking for a repeat of last year’s opener.

It was hard to figure out whose house it was to start, but Allen Morris came up with an answer real quick.

