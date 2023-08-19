One person dead after single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:15 p.m., Friday, August 19, when the driver of a 1981 Chevrolet pick-up truck was driving along Pine Log Road about five miles south of Warrenville.

SCHP says the driver was traveling south when they went off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left, then back right, flipping the truck.

The crash is still under investigation. The Aiken County Coroner has not released the name of the victim in the deadly accident.

