Fans excited as football season is back in the CSRA

By Sydney Hood
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans are excited to be back as high school football starts a new season.

“It’s football Friday night in Harlem, Georgia and you’ll see the stands full,” said David Boiter.

Cathy Kirby said: “I love that footballs back, love it.”

James May said: “I mean, it’s football everybody loves football in the South and we’re here to support our team.”

The fans, the bands, and the food is all back.

“We are out here every home game,” said Bob Knight. “Come get your hamburger or hot dog and enjoy the game. We flipped them with a smile.”

The smiles in Harlem are everywhere.

“It’s in my blood,” said Boiter. “I played football for Harlem and baseball for Harlem and now I’m getting to watch my son coach Harlem.”

“We’re coming to watch my grandson and her son number 73, offensive lineman, a senior at Greenbrier,” said Ginny Hagelston. “I wouldn’t miss the game for anything.”

Because there is nothing like football under the lights.

“There is a lot of Bulldog pride in Harlem,” said Knight.

“It’s the CSRA coming together watching the kids play football,” said Tracey May.

