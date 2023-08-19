Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Unseasonably low humidity levels will stick around Saturday, but summer humidity will return Sunday into the upcoming week, as another heat wave builds into the area. High pressure at all levels of the atmosphere will cause temperatures to be well above average for the upcoming week and make it very difficult for afternoon storms to form. Highs will be in the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday warming into the upper 90s to near 100 by Tuesday and Wednesday. A front will approach the area Thursday giving us a few more clouds and a slight chance of storms to keep highs down a bit by Thursday and Friday.

It was a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures starting off on the middle 60s, but abundant sunshine and low humidity levels will help highs reach to above average levels in the middle 90s. Winds will be light and from the east to northeast at 2 to 5 mph.

High temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday; however, humidity will be considerably higher, so it will be a hotter day overall. Sunday will be another dry day for most of us, but areas like Allendale, Bamberg and Sylvania may see a brief thundershower along the seabreeze front in the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 90s with a light wind from the east at 4 to 8 mph. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

