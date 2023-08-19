Aquinas says goodbye to old field, breaks ground on new sports facilities project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After creating memories on the same field for nearly 50 years, the Aquinas Fighting Irish are receiving a major upgrade to their sports facilities.

To the community, there’s nothing like a home game at Aquinas.

Principal Maureen Lewis has been coming to games for most of the stadium’s 46-year existence.

“This facility has served us well for so many years, but it is time for something bigger and better for our students and for our community,” said Lewis.

It’s time to break ground on a new stadium.

Until now, baseball, soccer, and football have shared the same field.

When the year-long project is done, there will be two separate facilities.

“We feel like it’s going to give each sport their time and their space and allow baseball to flourish while soccer is at the same time,” Lewis.

The football team will play on a new turf field instead of grass.

James Leonard, Aquinas football coach, said: “We practice on this field, so it gets torn up fairly easy, with the turf we don’t have to worry about the weather or overuse.”

They’ll play the rest of their home games at Greenbrier this year.

The team calls it bittersweet, saying goodbye to their old home.

Jim Franklin, quarterback, said: “It’s gonna be awesome to see the new stadium and all the new facilities, but it’s gonna be kind of sad to see all this go.”

Aquinas was determined to send their field off on a good note in their game against Jefferson County.

