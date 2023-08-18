United Way campaigns kick off in Augusta and at SRS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way of the CSRA kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Friday with the theme “Together, We Can!”

Over the next seven months, groups will work toward meeting the fundraising goal of $2.5 million to support the most pressing needs in the community.

Last year, the United Way of the CSRA impacted the lives of 251,290 local individuals through its support of 31 programs at 19 local nonprofits.

Immediately after the kickoff event, more than 350 volunteers provided an estimated 1,400 hours of volunteer service at 24 project sites. Volunteer projects included beautifying spaces at Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, feeding neighbors in need at Master’s Table, landscaping at Salvation Army and more.

“Individually, we can only do so much, but when we all give what we can to United Way of the CSRA, every dollar stays right here to help ensure that everyone has the resources they need to achieve their maximum potential,” United Way of the CSRA President and CEO Brittany Burnett said. “We know that when our whole community comes together, we can – and we will – make the biggest impact.”

This year’s kickoff event was sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Doctors Hospital, Aurubis, Southern Nuclear Operating Co., Publix Super Markets Charities, Georgia Power, and Blanchard and Calhoun.

Meanwhile at SRS

Employees from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Savannah River Mission Completion and Centerra gathered to celebrate the official kickoff of the 2023 SRS employee United Way campaign.

Since the 1950s, SRS has continued the tradition of supporting United Way agencies with their volunteer and donation efforts.

The kickoff event, held July 26, gave representatives from local United Way agencies the opportunity to engage with and educate employees on the various services they offer to the CSRA community.

SRNS United Way Vice Chair Morgan Welch was pleased with the overall success of the event and said it was a great way for SRS employees to learn more about how their donations toward the campaign can have an amplified impact on the community.

Over the next several months, SRNS, BSRA, SRMC and Centerra will host a variety of fundraising events to support their company goals that will contribute to the overall SRS campaign goal of $1.4 million.

