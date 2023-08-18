Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

United Way campaigns kick off in Augusta and at SRS

The 2023 SRS Employee United Way Campaign Kickoff hosted a drop-in event on Site that gave...
The 2023 SRS Employee United Way Campaign Kickoff hosted a drop-in event on Site that gave employees the opportunity to engage with the different United Way agencies in the area.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way of the CSRA kicked off its 2023 fundraising campaign Friday with the theme “Together, We Can!”

Over the next seven months, groups will work toward meeting the fundraising goal of $2.5 million to support the most pressing needs in the community.

Last year, the United Way of the CSRA impacted the lives of 251,290 local individuals through its support of 31 programs at 19 local nonprofits.

MORE | AU provides a big boost to local economy, study shows

Immediately after the kickoff event, more than 350 volunteers provided an estimated 1,400 hours of volunteer service at 24 project sites. Volunteer projects included beautifying spaces at Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, feeding neighbors in need at Master’s Table, landscaping at Salvation Army and more.

“Individually, we can only do so much, but when we all give what we can to United Way of the CSRA, every dollar stays right here to help ensure that everyone has the resources they need to achieve their maximum potential,” United Way of the CSRA President and CEO Brittany Burnett said. “We know that when our whole community comes together, we can – and we will – make the biggest impact.”

This year’s kickoff event was sponsored by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Doctors Hospital, Aurubis, Southern Nuclear Operating Co., Publix Super Markets Charities, Georgia Power, and Blanchard and Calhoun.

Meanwhile at SRS

Employees from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Battelle Savannah River Alliance, Savannah River Mission Completion and Centerra gathered to celebrate the official kickoff of the 2023 SRS employee United Way campaign.

Since the 1950s, SRS has continued the tradition of supporting United Way agencies with their volunteer and donation efforts.

MORE | S.C. sees 9 straight months of rising employment numbers

The kickoff event, held July 26, gave representatives from local United Way agencies the opportunity to engage with and educate employees on the various services they offer to the CSRA community.

SRNS United Way Vice Chair Morgan Welch was pleased with the overall success of the event and said it was a great way for SRS employees to learn more about how their donations toward the campaign can have an amplified impact on the community.

Over the next several months, SRNS, BSRA, SRMC and Centerra will host a variety of fundraising events to support their company goals that will contribute to the overall SRS campaign goal of $1.4 million.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Officials seek info on suspicious activity at massage parlors
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

Latest News

Augusta University
AU provides a big boost to local economy, study shows
Augusta woman celebrates 102nd birthday with party
Report shows A.I. weapons detectors used in schools are not always effective
A look at pros and cons of safety options for school districts
McDuffie County Animal Shelter
Grand jury seeks no charges over McDuffie County pet shelter