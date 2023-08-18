Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Trump’s 2024 GOP rivals converge on Atlanta just days after his latest indictment

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy. (AP Photo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Republican White House hopefuls are appearing at a conservative conference with hopes of making up ground against former President Donald Trump.

But his shadow may be especially difficult to escape in the city where he was just indicted — again.

Trump won’t speak at The Gathering, an Atlanta event by syndicated radio host Erick Erickson taking place Friday and Saturday about 10 miles from the jail where the former president has to surrender before next Friday on a racketeering indictment related to the 2020 election.

FULL COVERAGE OF DONALD TRUMP/GEORGIA INVESTIGATION
Trump Investigation

Six of his 2024 rivals, meanwhile, are scheduled for onstage interviews with Erickson, an influential conservative who has been critical of the former president. The timing offers one more example of the struggle facing Trump’s rivals: He dominates primary polls and media attention, and four indictments have only seemed to harden his popularity among core Republican voters.

Each candidate will join Erickson for a Q&A, with the host promising a focus on their goals and issues, including artificial intelligence, Christian nationalism in America, and dealing with China as a global U.S. rival.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley are set to appear Friday in the Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, a Republican-leaning enclave in an otherwise Democratic-dominated city. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will speak Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken law enforcement responds to East Aiken School of the Arts

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina, speaks with reporters in Columbia on Aug. 17, 2023.
‘That’s crazy stuff’: Graham says he didn’t flip on Trump in Ga. case
A sheriff's deputy looks on near the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in...
Authorities investigating threats to grand jurors who indicted Trump in Georgia
The indictment in Georgia against former President Donald Trump is photographed Monday, Aug....
Legal experts: Trump pardon unlikely in Georgia election probe case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
‘This is really uncharted territory for us:’ Political science professor discusses uncertainty over what’s next after Trump indictment