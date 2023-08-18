Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. sees 9 straight months of rising employment numbers

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the Palmetto State is continuing to set employment records.

Compared to June, the month of July saw the number of people working in the state jump by 13,381, according to a news release. That jump let the state reach over 2.37 million workers total.

SCDEW Executive Director William Floyd says this is the ninth straight month where the state surpassed the employment numbers from the previous month.

Employment numbers are not the only thing on the rise. The state’s average hourly earnings is $29.59, which is the highest it has ever been, according to Floyd.

“As school resumes this month, younger students, with the help of parents and educators, should begin thinking about their career paths, and older students should refine their career choices, especially knowing that the employment market is hot with many good-paying jobs,” Floyd says.

The unemployment rate continues to sit at 3.1% for the fourth month in a row. The labor force participation rate is 56.9% for July.

