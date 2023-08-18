Submit Photos/Videos
Kemp: Trump trial won’t happen before 2024 election

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six GOP presidential hopefuls, along with other big names within the Republican party, are in Georgia for a conservative conference that will offer potential voters a first look at their campaign ambitions.

The Atlanta-based event is being hosted by influential conservative and radio host Erick Erickson.

On Friday, Erickson sat down with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and others to talk about their hopes and goals.

And while the Georgia indictment of Former President Donald Trump remains top of mind for many, Erickson made clear it wouldn’t be the focus of the conference. He did, however, briefly address the elephant in the room as Trump continues to lead in GOP primary polls despite his looming legal troubles.

When asked about the indictment happening in his own backyard, Kemp said he couldn’t really comment, citing a subpoena he received in 2022 amid Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into alleged election interference by Trump and his allies.

“I’m sure I will be a witness in whatever goes forward,” the governor said. “This trial and despite what dates anybody is asking for, it is not going to happen before the election and the Democrats want us to be focused on things like this so we’re not focused on Joe Biden’s record.”

Willis is eyeing a March 2024 trial date.

Meanwhile, Pence said Trump and the other 18 people named in the indictment are “entitled to their day in court,” emphasizing the presumption of innocence until proof of guilt. The former vice president and now-Trump rival maintains that the election was not stolen.

The two-day political conference is being held about 10 miles from the jail where Trump and his allies will have to surrender before Friday, Aug. 25.

