How Josey shooting and other violence is affecting football games

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the aftermath of a shooting at Josey High School , the school’s football game against Savannah High School has been moved to Saturday in Savannah.

Meanwhile, the Butler-Cross Creek game is canceled, extra security is planned for Burke County High’s game and Aiken County officials are reminding fans about security rules.

In Richmond County

The game between Butler High School – which was the site of a large brawl on Tuesday – and Cross Creek High School is canceled and will not be rescheduled, Richmond County School System officials said.

Officials didn’t blame the brawl for the cancellation, but the announcement does come amid flare-up of school violence across the CSRA.

School officials say the teams will play in Savannah at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, after meeting to decide on how to move forward with the game plans.

The Josey game was scheduled to be played Friday at Josey but instead will take place at Savannah, according to Charlie Walker, president of the Richmond County Board of Education.

Josey students are out of school Thursday and Friday after the shooting at the school injured a student in the finger Wednesday.

“Josey was scheduled to play a team out of Savannah. That team learned of the incident and gracefully reached out to us at the school and our school system athletic director and invited Josey to come play in Savannah,” Walker said.

“So why deny those students who’ve been practicing in the hot summer heat looking forward to opening their football game or football season up with a game? Why deny them that opportunity?”

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The shooting at Josey wasn’t the first instance of school violence this school year in the CSRA but was the first involving a gun. There have been large fights at Butler , Burke County and Aiken high schools.

Last year, there were several instances of guns being found or used at Richmond County football events, including at Josey, where two people were injured in a shooting during homecoming festivities .

In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols at Friday’s football game at Burke County High and afterward.

Friday’s game is against rival Thomson High.

So far this school year, deputies have responded to three incidents of fights stemming from gang activity at Burke County High .

Four adults and five juveniles have been charged with affray, disrupting a public school and unlawful gang activity. Additionally, two have been arrested and warrants are out for others involved. More charges are expected.

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants all students, faculty, and families to enjoy the festivities without any incidents,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday. “Our agency will not tolerate any violent altercations and all parties will be taken into custody. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office works diligently to make our communities safe and to provide a friendly environment for the people our agency serves.”

In Aiken County

Aiken County Public Schools reminded sports fans Thursday about the rules for athletic events.

Spectators can bring in a clear tote bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and/or a plastic zipper bag no bigger than a gallon, as well as a small clutch no bigger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches and seat cushions 16 inches or smaller.

Aiken County clear bag policy. (Contributed)

Items like briefcases, camera bags purses and diaper bags won’t be allowed.

All people and belongings are subject to search, and re-entry will not be allowed without the purchase of a new ticket.

Students in eighth grade and below must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older and must remain with that person throughout the event.

High school student attendees must show a school or government ID or be prepared to show their PowerSchool information on their phone for entry without a supervising adult.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.