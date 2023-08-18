Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grand jury seeks no charges over McDuffie County pet shelter

By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has had some past problems, but no one will be charged.

A grand jury met and issued only some general recommendations, but no charges.

MORE | Capybara yoga is now a thing — and it's here in Georgia

After fighting allegations of abuse and neglect, the shelter hired a new director, who resigned four months into the job. Now another new director has been hired, and there are efforts to get things turned around, but the shelter remains closed.

Educating the community, proper housing for pets, a spay and neuter program, and foster care program are at the top of the priority list for Micayla McClain, the new director.

County officials expect the shelter to open in early fall.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Officials seek info on suspicious activity at massage parlors
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

Latest News

Augusta woman celebrates 102nd birthday with party
Report shows A.I. weapons detectors used in schools are not always effective
A look at pros and cons of school safety options for districts
Yellow-legged hornet
Why Ga., S.C. farmers are worried about bee-eating hornet
Ruth Galloway is 102 years old.
Augusta woman celebrates 102nd birthday with party