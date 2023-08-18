Grand jury seeks no charges over McDuffie County pet shelter

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has had some past problems, but no one will be charged.

A grand jury met and issued only some general recommendations, but no charges.

After fighting allegations of abuse and neglect , the shelter hired a new director, who resigned four months into the job . Now another new director has been hired, and there are efforts to get things turned around, but the shelter remains closed.

Educating the community, proper housing for pets, a spay and neuter program, and foster care program are at the top of the priority list for Micayla McClain, the new director.

County officials expect the shelter to open in early fall.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.