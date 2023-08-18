Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia sees uptick in COVID: What you need to know

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise in Georgia and elsewhere. here's what you need to know about the increase.
By Staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise in Georgia and elsewhere.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that while it’s seeing an uptick, the numbers remain relatively low compared to the state’s peak in January 2022 or even summer COVID increases in previous years.

The agency said the increase is likely due to a combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel, large gatherings and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infections.

MORE | Here’s a progress report on the new Kroger coming to Augusta

The new variant, EG.5, which has been nicknamed “Eris,” is the dominant COVID variant spreading in the U.S. It is responsible for about 17% of new COVID cases in the country and about 16% of new cases in Georgia.

Early data indicates Eris may be more easily transmissible than some other variants, but it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease, according to the agency.

“So far, the symptoms seem very similar to everything else in the omicron family. They can be fairly mild or just not severe enough to require hospitalizations, so that’s good news,” said Georgia physician Dr. Jayne Morgan.

MORE | Capybara yoga classes sell out for one Georgia business

Morgan says a new booster for this variant will be available in October, but hopefully sooner, and she recommends everyone gets it.

“Talk with your doctor about whether or not you should wait until October or whether you should move forward with the booster now. This will depend on independent medical situations and conversations with your doctor,” she said.

Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID and will help prevent serious complications and hospitalization if you do get sick, DPH said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken law enforcement responds to East Aiken School of the Arts

Latest News

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise in Georgia and elsewhere....
COVID cases creeping up across Georgia, United States
Everything that connects to the internet eats up just a little bit of the speed of your WiFi...
What the Tech: Here’s how you can improve your WiFi signal
Fist bump
S.C. sees 9 straight months of rising employment numbers
Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.
Butler-Cross Creek game still canceled, despite parents’ anger