Georgia sees uptick in COVID: What you need to know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the virus are on the rise in Georgia and elsewhere.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said Friday that while it’s seeing an uptick, the numbers remain relatively low compared to the state’s peak in January 2022 or even summer COVID increases in previous years.

The agency said the increase is likely due to a combination of a new COVID variant, people not prioritizing prevention measures, more summer travel, large gatherings and some waning of immunity from vaccination or prior infections.

The new variant, EG.5, which has been nicknamed “Eris,” is the dominant COVID variant spreading in the U.S. It is responsible for about 17% of new COVID cases in the country and about 16% of new cases in Georgia.

Early data indicates Eris may be more easily transmissible than some other variants, but it doesn’t appear to cause more severe disease, according to the agency.

“So far, the symptoms seem very similar to everything else in the omicron family. They can be fairly mild or just not severe enough to require hospitalizations, so that’s good news,” said Georgia physician Dr. Jayne Morgan.

Morgan says a new booster for this variant will be available in October, but hopefully sooner, and she recommends everyone gets it.

“Talk with your doctor about whether or not you should wait until October or whether you should move forward with the booster now. This will depend on independent medical situations and conversations with your doctor,” she said.

Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID and will help prevent serious complications and hospitalization if you do get sick, DPH said.

