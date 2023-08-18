Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Federal court upholds much of Georgia’s election law

Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.
Early voting, Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge on Friday upheld key portions of Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, including provisions that ban so-called ballot harvesting and require certain security rules for absentee ballot drop boxes.

The court also found Georgia’s ban on giving away food, drinks or gifts remained valid within 150 feet of the polling place, but not outside 150 feet from the polling place.

MORE | Ga. governor doesn't expect Trump trial before 2024 election

The court also banned counties from rejecting absentee ballots with an improper date of birth, even though Georgia law already allowed voters an opportunity to correct any mistakes on their absentee ballot.

The court ruled against the ACLU and other groups in their attempt to allow ballot harvesting and remove absentee ballot drop box security provisions. The ACLU and others had claimed that these provisions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Ballot harvesting is when third-party groups gather and submit completed absentee or mail-in voter ballots and submit them for voters.

“Georgia continues to have one of the most secure and accessible voting systems in the country for all voters, including voters with disabilities,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Officials seek info on suspicious activity at massage parlors
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

Latest News

A look at pros and cons of school safety options for districts
Aquinas says goodbye to old football field
Butler-Cross Creek game still canceled, despite parents’ anger
Burke County and Thomas gear up as rivals for first game of season