Downed powerline knocks out traffic lights on Silver Bluff Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A downed powerline has knocked out traffic lights along Silver Bluff Road on Thursday.

According to the city of Aiken, traffic lights are out from the intersection of Pine Log Road to Dougherty Road.

The city says there will be road closures with barricades will be at Hitchcock Parkway and Oriole Street, Silver Bluff Road and Old Towne Road, and Pine Log Road near Kroger heading towards the bypass.

There are also reports of power outages in the area of the bypass, but the exact impacted areas are not confirmed, according to officials.

Drivers in the area are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The road closures are expected to last for several hours, according to the city.

