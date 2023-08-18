Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Seasonable highs through the weekend with very low rain chances. Hotter next week.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air across the region will allow temperatures to drop to the low and mid-60s overnight into early Friday.

Morning lows Friday look comfortable in the low to mid-60s. Highs Friday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s. Humidity remains relatively low during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10.

Morning lows Saturday will be upper 60s. Humidity will increase into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s, storm chances look to be very isolated both afternoons - most areas should stay dry, but the best chance of seeing rain would be closer to I-16 and I-95. Winds will be out of the north-northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and Sunday’s wind will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

An upper level ridge builds over the central and eastern US next week bringing back the opportunity for above average temperatures. Highs next Monday will be in the mid-90s - but next Tuesday through Friday looks hotter with highs in the upper 90s. Rain chances look slim most of next week - outside of sea breeze storms that make their way further inland. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Stay up to date with the WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

