Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drier air across the region will allow temperatures to drop to the low and mid-60s overnight into early Friday.

Morning lows Friday look comfortable in the low to mid-60s. Highs Friday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s. Humidity remains relatively low during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10.

Morning lows Saturday will be upper 60s. Humidity will increase into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s, storm chances look to be very isolated both afternoons - most areas should stay dry, but the best chance of seeing rain would be closer to I-16 and I-95. Winds will be out of the north-northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and Sunday’s wind will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

An upper level ridge builds over the central and eastern US next week bringing back the opportunity for above average temperatures. Highs next Monday will be in the mid-90s - but next Tuesday through Friday looks hotter with highs in the upper 90s. Rain chances look slim most of next week - outside of sea breeze storms that make their way further inland. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

