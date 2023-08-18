Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and warm this evening for the opening night of high school football. Temperatures will be in the 80s around kickoff and then fall into the 70s by the 4th quarter. Clear and calm overnight with lows dropping to the upper 60s by early Saturday.

Mostly clear and comfortable for the first week of high school football. (WRDW)

Morning lows Saturday will be upper 60s. Relatively low humidity will stick around Saturday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable in the low to mid-90s, storm chances look to be very isolated both afternoons - most areas should stay dry, but the best chance of seeing rain would be closer to I-16 and I-95. Winds will be out of the north-northeast Saturday between 5-10 mph and Sunday’s wind will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

An upper level ridge builds over the central and eastern US next week bringing back the opportunity for above average temperatures. Highs next Monday will be in the mid-90s - but next Tuesday through Friday looks hotter with highs in the upper 90s. Rain chances look slim most of next week - outside of sea breeze storms that make their way further inland. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

