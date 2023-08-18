Burke County, Thomas face off as rivals for first game of season

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Things looked a bit different on Friday night as Burke County High School faces off against Thomson High School.

It is a huge rivalry game for these two teams.

Because of recent school violence, including at Burke County High School, they’ll have five to 10 more deputies at the game with a “zero tolerance” policy for violence.

The crowd slowly made their way into the bear den in Burke County.

The anticipation for high school football being back was high, and with excitement comes added security this year.

Rivalry games mean the stakes are higher as there are more fans in the stands.

“We really haven’t had any issues in regard to security. I think that that may be a little misleading in the fact that I think it’s a huge game. And I think administratively, and maybe local law enforcement wouldn’t be here to be proactive,” said Franklin Stephens, Burke County head football coach.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says more security comes because of disturbances at Burke County and other surrounding schools.

It can even go back to last year’s Thomson vs. Laney game where a gun went off nearby.

Thomson’s head coach, Michael Youngblood, says they have to be prepared for anything.

“We have a game plan for the football game, and we have a game plan just in case chaos breaks out and something happens. The biggest thing is you try to get your kids to safely, lock it down until the officials let you know what you can do from that point forward,” said Youngblood.

But the focus between these two coaches is what happens on the gridiron and if the summer preparation shows in game one.

Stephens said: “You know for me I’m ready, let’s get it on.”

This season opener brings new storylines as Stephens used to coach Youngblood before the two went on to coach together.

“When you got guys that are former coaches, you want to see those guys, coaches, and you’re excited for those guys. You want those guys to be successful. You just don’t want success to come at your cost,” said Stephens.

Both told News 12 that after Friday night’s game, they’ll use their friendship to help each other out long-term.

