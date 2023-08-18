Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County raises precautions for football season after violence

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many schools in our area have experienced violence in the first few weeks of school.

Burke County High School is no exception, but, like other schools, it’s taking extra precautions for football game on Friday night to keep everyone safe.

“Times are a little bit different now in regards to the way it used to be,” said Head Coach Franklin Stephens.

Friday night’s rival football game will bring a big crowd.

“So tomorrow, you know, we’re expecting a huge crowd with it being game one and it being Thompson, who’s a huge rival,” said Stephens.

But you can never be too careful.

“With the most recent history of disturbances that we’ve had at some of the schools and some of our surrounding schools, we’ve elected to up our security measures a little bit more, as everyone comes in and participates and attends the game,” said Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randall Norman.

In light of recent events, they are handling situations seriously.

“We will certainly prosecute that to the fullest extent of the law, we will not tolerate that. But we will not hide and say that we don’t have an issue with gangs within the community,” said Norman.

There will be an additional five to 10 officers at the game.

“The increased number of deputies, it should not be alarming to anybody. But at least they know that we’re here. We’re here to protect them and keep them safe,” said Norman.

But they say it’s also up to parents to talk to their kids.

“Those conversations with your kids to let them know that gang activity is not the way to be, or it’s not the way to go. And so having those conversations, a lot of those things start at home. And so having those conversations at home with the children will certainly help in these incidents,” said Norman.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says despite recent fights, this is purely a precaution. Deputies don’t have any intel that anything bad is supposed to happen but if you see something, say something.

