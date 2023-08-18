Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta woman celebrates 102nd birthday with party

Ruth Galloway is 102 years old.
By Ashley Campbell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman celebrated a very special day on Friday.

Ruth Galloway is 102 years old.

She had a birthday party with the staff and friends at Augusta Gardens Senior Living and Memory Care on Wheeler Road.

MORE | Capybara yoga classes sell out for one Georgia business

Galloway says she’s traveled all over the world with her husband.

Her secret to staying young is taking life as it comes, and she’s seen some changes since 1921.

Happy birthday to Mrs. Galloway from all of us here at News 12 and NBC 26.

