Augusta Christian knocks off Ridge Spring-Monetta to kick off season
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football season is officially back.
Teams across the CSRA have been training all offseason to have their shot to get back on the field and prove themselves.
Now it’s time for the real work to begin.
On Thursday night, the Augusta Christian Lions took their talents on the road to face the Ridge Spring-Monetta in their season opener.
The Lions roared out to a 14-0 lead early in the first half and never looked back. Augusta Christian starts their season off with an impressive road win, 34-18.
The Barnwell Warhorses had a similar level of success in their first game of the new season against the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. Barnwell began their new campaign with a 40-0 shutout victory.
