Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Christian knocks off Ridge Spring-Monetta to kick off season

By Daniel Booth
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football season is officially back.

Teams across the CSRA have been training all offseason to have their shot to get back on the field and prove themselves.

Now it’s time for the real work to begin.

MORE FROM UNDER THE LIGHTS:

On Thursday night, the Augusta Christian Lions took their talents on the road to face the Ridge Spring-Monetta in their season opener.

The Lions roared out to a 14-0 lead early in the first half and never looked back. Augusta Christian starts their season off with an impressive road win, 34-18.

The Barnwell Warhorses had a similar level of success in their first game of the new season against the Williston-Elko Blue Devils. Barnwell began their new campaign with a 40-0 shutout victory.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new signs
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Kenneth Richardson
Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken

Latest News

High School Football
How Josey shooting and other violence is affecting football games
Josey High School football
New head coach looks to get Josey football back on track
Saluda High School football team
A new era begins for Saluda High football team
Strom Thurmond High School football team
CSRA football teams prepare for new season at Football Jamboree