AU provides a big boost to local economy, study shows

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and AU Health provided a $2.94 billion boost to the state economy in fiscal year 2022, including employing 21,250 people, according to a new report from the University System of Georgia.

The impact includes $40.2 million and 286 jobs added by the AU/UGA Medical Partnership’s Athens Campus, while the Albany (Southwest Campus), Savannah and Brunswick (Southeast Campus) and Rome and Dalton (Northwest Campus) clinical campuses added approximately $8.6 million, along with 69 jobs.

The total enrollment at Augusta University for fall 2022 was 9,813, marking a 17.8% increase since 2015 and a 2.2% increase over fall 2021′s 9,606 enrollment total. As part of that overall increase, graduate enrollment rose 11.8% from fall 2021 and professional student enrollment increased within the Medical College of Georgia.

ECONOMIC IMPACT REPORT:

AU, which recorded the second-highest percentage of growth in the system, is one of just eight of the 26 institutions within USG to show growth last year.

Overall, the University System of Georgia contributed $20.1 billion to Georgia’s economy between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The University System of Georgia said this was a 4.14% increase from fiscal year 2021′s $19.3 billion contribution.

The $20.1 billion total economic impact for fiscal year 2022, up from $19.3 billion in fiscal year 2021, included $14.2 billion in initial spending by students and by USG’s 26 public colleges and universities on personnel and operating expenses.

The remaining $5.9 billion is the multiplier impact of those funds in a local community. On average, every dollar of initial spending generates an additional 42 cents for the economy of the region that hosts the institution.

