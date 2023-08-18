Aiken County deputies seek 19-year-old attempted murder suspect

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

Jakari Mykel Stone, 19, of Aiken, is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m., authorities say.

Aiken County deputies responded to the 1800 Block of Richland Ave. East, Aiken for a shooting incident when deputies arrived and met with a witness who told them that Stone and two male victims had been in a verbal argument and that he heard multiple gunshots coming from the parking lot a short time later.

Deputies met with the uninjured victims who stated that Stone had shot multiple times at their vehicle as they were attempting to leave. After a search of the area Deputies were unable to locate Stone, according to authorities.

Stone is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carrying a weapon in a business prohibiting concealed weapon.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Stone, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

