Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken law enforcement responds to East Aiken School of the Arts

Latest News

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Butler High School, Augusta, Ga.
Butler-Cross Creek game still canceled, despite parents’ anger
Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Car with 2 people falls into sinkhole
President Joe Biden has opened a Camp David summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol...
Biden meets with leaders of Japan and South Korea at Camp David