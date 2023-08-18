Submit Photos/Videos
2 Burke County 17-year olds sought in gang activity

By Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Amid a spike in youth violence, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for two teenagers.

Jaden Dixon, 17, is wanted on suspicion of unlawful street gang activity and affray, according to deputies. Authorities released a photo of him and described him as 6 feet tall and weighing 154 pounds.

MORE | Burke County raises precautions for football season after violence

Separately, deputies said Zavion Washington, 17, is wanted on suspicion of unlawful street gang activity, disrupting a public school and affray, according to deputies. Authorities released a photo of him and described him as 6 feet tall and weighing 205 pounds.

Anyone with information about eith teenager is urged to call deputies at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

Deputies have been grappling with an outbreak of gang-linked fights at Burke County High School, plus at least one dispute that began at the school and turned into a fight off school grounds.

Deputies didn’t specify whether Dixon and Washington were wanted in connection with these incidents.

In connection with the fights at Burke County High School, deputies said Thursday that four adults and five juveniles had been charged with affray, disrupting a public school and unlawful gang activity.

