No dogs found in structure on fire in Beech Island

Structure fire dogs trapped Beech Island
Structure fire dogs trapped Beech Island(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fully involved structure fire was initially thought to have over 10 animals inside the building, but no animals were found, according to authorities.

The call came in at 8:44 a.m. to the fire located at 112 Elma Lane, Midland Valley fire officials responded to the scene.

Officials were about to clear the scene at 9:34 a.m., according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller stated there were over 10 dogs in the building, but no dogs were found at the time of the scene being cleared, authorities say.

We went live on the scene to learn more about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

