Teen caught with knife at Augusta school, authorities say

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested after the discovery of a knife at an Augusta High School.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing campus on Mike Padgett Highway, according to the Richmond County School System.

A pocket knife was observed falling from the front pocket of the student’s hoodie, according to an arrest warrant.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The Richmond County School System police were notified, and Genè Charlene Henry, 17, was arrested and charged with having a weapon on school grounds, according to jail records.

The incident comes amid high tensions as several schools have seen violent incidents just days into the new school year.

There have been large fights at ButlerBurke County and Aiken high schools, then a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High School on Wednesday.

