Outage hits Charlie Norwood VA hospital, nearby buildings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and some surrounding buildings are experiencing power outages at the downtown location.

VA officials say the outage started outside the facility and they working with local power agencies to return to full power.

The generator power is enabling inpatient care at the downtown medical center, according to officials.

The operating room and emergency department have suspended services until the power is back.

The phone lines are also down, but the VA Augusta main line, 706-733-0188, is working.

If you call the main line, you can contact the benefit travel offices at x27532 or x27434 and the cashier’s office at x26431.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.