PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta Transit continues bus stop upgrades

Riders at #1640 waiting were unsheltered and faced direct sunlight, according to bus officials.
Riders at #1640 waiting were unsheltered and faced direct sunlight, according to bus officials.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit recently upgraded two stops as part of a citywide upgrade plan for bus stops.

Bus stop #1640 is at Regency Boulevard Transit Office (Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway Outbound).

Riders waiting were uncovered and faced direct sunlight, according to bus officials.

Augusta Transit worked with a local vendor to create a screen awning. Officials say the screen reduces the glare from the sun while maintaining an unobstructed view.

Bus Stop #1431 is at Deans Bridge Road at Jay Avenue IB (Route #8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel Inbound).

The stop was reported inaccessible for seniors and people with wheelchairs or buggies.

Working with a local contractor, the stop was upgraded to become fully accessible to seniors and wheelchairs.

To find a bus route near you, call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

