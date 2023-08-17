PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta Transit continues bus stop upgrades

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit recently upgraded two stops as part of a citywide upgrade plan for bus stops.

Bus stop #1640 is at Regency Boulevard Transit Office (Route #6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway Outbound).

Riders waiting were uncovered and faced direct sunlight, according to bus officials.

Augusta Transit worked with a local vendor to create a screen awning. Officials say the screen reduces the glare from the sun while maintaining an unobstructed view.

Bus Stop #1431 is at Deans Bridge Road at Jay Avenue IB (Route #8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel Inbound).

The stop was reported inaccessible for seniors and people with wheelchairs or buggies.

Working with a local contractor, the stop was upgraded to become fully accessible to seniors and wheelchairs.

To find a bus route near you, call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

