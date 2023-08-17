Outage hits Charlie Norwood VA hospital, nearby buildings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and some surrounding buildings were experiencing power outages at the downtown location, but have been fully restored on Friday.

VA officials say the outage started outside the facility, and they working with Georgia Power to prevent another loss of power at the site.

VA officials confirm that as of 8:15 a.m. that the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s downtown site at 950 15th Street in Augusta has returned to full operational status, including its Emergency Department and Operating Room.

“We continue to closely monitor our systems and work with outside power agencies to assess how to best prevent future incidents. We appreciate everyone’s patience and applaud the work of the VA Augusta staff in responding to yesterday’s power outage,” Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at VA Augusta.

The generator power was enabling inpatient care at the downtown medical center, according to officials.

The operating room and emergency department services were suspended for the majority of Thursday.

Personnel is working with veterans to reschedule any appointments or other issues that arose during the outage.

