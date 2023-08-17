Orangeburg police search for endangered woman

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered woman.

Officials said Carolyn Jacqueline Shuler, 58, was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. on Aug. 15.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Shuler has bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and high blood pressure and does not have access to her medications, according to officials.

Anyone with information, contact Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

