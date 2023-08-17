Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One-Tank Trips: Explore a tunnel to nowhere at S.C. park

Stumphouse Tunnel
Stumphouse Tunnel(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a place to cool down, why not the Stumphouse Tunnel?

“I always look for some kind of unusual destination, and I saw this Stumphouse Tunnel. My lord,” said Sam Phillips.

The park is home to trails, mountain views, and Issaqueena Falls.

What makes this park unique is a nearly 160-year-old tunnel.

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

It was originally supposed to run through the Blue Ridge Mountains, but construction stopped when the South Carolina state legislature refused to give more money.

Now, it’s a tunnel to nowhere.

“They recommend a flashlight, and when you got deep enough, you understand why they recommended a flashlight,” said Phillips. “It’s pitch black dark, and you hear the dripping of the water.”

It’s also cool. Inside the mountain, the temperature naturally stays around 50 degrees.

That’s why years ago Clemson University cured bleu cheese there.

MORE | Columbia County woman hosts celebration of life for Elvis

If you go in and need to find your way back, just turn around and look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

“You won’t get lost, you just turn around and you see the bright light,” said Phillips.

Stumphouse Tunnel is about two and a half hours away from Augusta.

You only have to pay for parking, which costs $5.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High shooting suspect turns himself in
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new signs
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Kenneth Richardson
Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken

Latest News

High School Football
How Josey shooting and other violence is affecting football games
This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High shooting suspect turns himself in
Aiken High School
Aiken County schools step up security with weapon checks, more
"Topping out" ceremony for the Bell Auditorium renovation and expansion project.
Ceremony marks milestone in Bell Auditorium construction