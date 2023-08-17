Officials seek information on suspicious activity at Aiken Co. massage parlors

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven massage parlors were searched by law enforcement on Wednesday as part of a joint operation on suspected illicit activity, according to officials.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division partnered in this joint operation.

Six of the listed businesses are in North Augusta and one is in Aiken.

T Aroma Massage, 220 Eastgate Drive in Aiken

GAAve Massage, 507 Georgia Avenue in Noth Augusta

Lili’s/Lisa’s Massage, 129 Marketplace Drive in North Augusta

T Aroma Massage, 401 W. Martintown Road in North Augusta

Lotus Massage, 1069 Edgefield Road in North Augusta

Flower Massage, 1635 Georgia Avenue in North Augusta

Leisure Massage, 135 Edgewood Drive in North Augusta

If you have information about suspicious behavior or possible illicit activity at the businesses listed, contact your local law enforcement agency, or submit information to SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov.

The City of Aiken’s crime tip submission number is 803-642-7620 and the email is CrimeAlerts@cityofaikensc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.