Nuclear fuel loading begins for Unit 4 at Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power announced Thursday the process to load fuel into the Unit 4 reactor core has begun at Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

Plant Vogtle’s new Unit 3 is now operating , and Unit 4 is expected to come online soon.

So loading the fuel in Unit 4 is a huge milestone for the plant where Units 1 and 2 have been operating for decades.

Fuel loading comes after the Nuclear Regulatory Commission found in July that the new unit has been constructed and will be operated in conformance with compliance with the license and regulations.

During fuel load, nuclear technicians from Westinghouse and operators from Southern Nuclear are scheduled to install 157 fuel assemblies into the core.

Startup testing will begin next to demonstrate the integrated operation of the primary coolant system and steam supply system.

Operators will also bring the plant from cold shutdown to initial criticality, synchronize the unit to the electric grid and systematically raise power to 100%.

Vogtle Unit 4 is projected to be placed in service during late fourth quarter 2023 or the first quarter 2024.

The next increase is to offset the cost of the Plant Vogtle.

