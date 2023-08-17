Last day of Augusta’s 3-day Mega Hiring event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day of the August Mega Hiring Event, hosted by The Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held in the Linda W. Beazley room of the Augusta Municipal Building, located at 535 Telfair Street.

Come meet officials from the Augusta Human Resources Department, Compliance Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development, Tax Assessor’s Office, and Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

On the first day, officials from the Augusta Fire Department, the Richmond County Correctional Institution, E-911, Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County District Attorney, the Richmond County Public Defender’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office attended the event.

On day two, officials came from Augusta Utilities, Augusta’s Engineering and Environmental Services, Central Services, Augusta Parks and Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport, and Augusta Transit.

Learn more about all the jobs available each day and more at Augusta’s career website.

