Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Last day of Augusta’s 3-day Mega Hiring event

Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building
Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day of the August Mega Hiring Event, hosted by The Augusta-Richmond County Human Resources Department.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held in the Linda W. Beazley room of the Augusta Municipal Building, located at 535 Telfair Street.

Come meet officials from the Augusta Human Resources Department, Compliance Department, Finance Department, Planning and Development, Tax Assessor’s Office, and Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System.

On the first day, officials from the Augusta Fire Department, the Richmond County Correctional Institution, E-911, Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Richmond County District Attorney, the Richmond County Public Defender’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office attended the event.

On day two, officials came from Augusta Utilities, Augusta’s Engineering and Environmental Services, Central Services, Augusta Parks and Recreation, Augusta Regional Airport, and Augusta Transit.

Learn more about all the jobs available each day and more at Augusta’s career website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large
Brawl breaks out at Butler High in Augusta.
Brawl breaks out at Butler High; several arrested, suspended
Preparations begins for Fort Gordon name change
Augusta prepares for Fort Gordon name change with new signs
Kenneth Richardson
Attempted murder, robbery suspect arrested in Aiken
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors

Latest News

Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings
Josey High parents plea for more school safety
Student injured in shooting at Josey High School in Augusta, Ga.
Josey High shooting: Student injured, shooter at-large
Josey High student injured in shooting inside school, sheriff says.
For Josey students, moments of terror follow shooting