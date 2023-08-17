Submit Photos/Videos
Josey football game moved after shooting on campus

By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the aftermath of a shooting at Josey High School, the school’s football game against Savannah High School has been moved.

The game was scheduled to be played at Josey, but instead will take place at Savannah, according to Charlie Walker, president of the Richmond County Board of Education.

MORE | New head coach looks to get Josey football back on track

Josey students are out of school Thursday and Friday after the shooting at the school injured a student in the finger in Wednesday.

Richmond County School System officials had said a decision about the football game would be made Thursday, and this is the result of that decision.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The shooting at Josey wasn’t the first instance of school violence this school year in the CSRA but was the first involving a gun. There have been large fights at Butler, Burke County and Aiken high schools.

Last year, there were several instances of guns being found or used at Richmond County football events, including at Josey, where two people were injured in a shooting during homecoming festivities.

