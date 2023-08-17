Submit Photos/Videos
Here’s a progress report on the new Kroger coming to Augusta

By Audrey Dickherber
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The concrete is laid and steel beams are up for the new Kroger being built near Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Gordon Highway.

Crews broke ground back in January, and there’s been a lot of progress.

The $32 million investment will create almost 300 jobs.

MORE | Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup

It will also help fill the need for fresh groceries in the area and shorten the drive to the store for many.

The new Kroger is expected to open in the spring.

“It’s so important to have a store like this for people coming here,” said state Sen. Harold Jones, who got a look at the progress Thursday. “As far as food insecurity is concerned, it’s an issue that affects the state and Augusta.”

EARLIER | Neighbors glad for new Kroger near Dyess, Gordon Highway

That’s part of the idea of building the store.

“Our purpose is to feed the human spirit, and our mission is zero hunger, zero waste,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. “This is what that store does for the community it resides in.”

Work on a new Kroger has really picked up steam in the past month, and now the new building is starting to take shape.

The new store will be a Kroger Marketplace – which is a special kind of store.

While the emphasis is still groceries at a Kroger Marketplace, they sell just about everything you could get at a Target that sells groceries. For example, they offer fashion and accessories that you can try on in a dressing room, small appliances, linens and towels, indoor and outdoor furniture, have a jewelry store and health clinic – and have been known to even stock bicycles.

Among the other offerings touted at the 124,000-square-foot store are:

  • An adjacent fuel center.
  • A specialty cheese shop.
  • Expanded deli offerings, including sushi.
  • Grocery pickup.
  • New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers.
  • Mural designed by a local artist.
  • A pharmacy with an exterior drive-thru.

