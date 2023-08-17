Evans parents warned about alligator living near schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is warning parents about an alligator that students may go past while walking to and from school.

“We are notifying you regarding a concern brought to our attention by a community member that may impact students who walk to and from school,” the district said Thursday in a note to parents.

“Administrators were alerted to the presence of an alligator in a pond in the Blue Ridge Crossing neighborhood in the vicinity of Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle, and Lakeside High Schools,” the district said.

The district said residents of the neighborhood have contacted the appropriate wildlife authorities to respond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.