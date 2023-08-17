Ceremony marks milestone in Bell Auditorium construction

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The construction team and local leaders gathered outside of the Bell Auditorium for a “topping out” ceremony Wednesday to celebrate an important achievement in the expansion process.

The Bell Auditorium expansion and renovation project includes a new grand lobby, premium experience spaces and additional restrooms and concessions, said Brad Usry, vice chairman of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority.

“It’s a venue that will continue to attract incredible talent while generating economic investment and opportunity in our community,” he said.

The Bell Auditorium closed July 1 to allow the renovation work to be done and is slated to be complete in May 2024.

"Topping out" ceremony for the Bell Auditorium renovation and expansion project. (Contributed)

“As we celebrate the final beam being placed atop the Bell expansion, we also celebrate that our project is on time and on budget,” said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the authority. “We are so proud of our construction team, local leaders, and management group for working in concert to keep this renovation moving forward and we look forward to the exciting grand opening next year.”

The project’s $17.5 million construction cost was approved by the authority in March. The project is funded by a previously approved SPLOST referendum and does not require additional funding or resources from local taxpayers.

In November, Augusta citizens will vote on funding for a new arena that connects to The Bell Auditorium. According to experts, the C-SPLOST, which is a temporary, half-penny sales tax will also generate 600 new jobs and $1.5 billion in economic investment. Roughly 40% of the cost will be paid for by visitors of Augusta-Richmond County, supporters say.

