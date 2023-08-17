Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Capybara yoga classes sell out for one Georgia business

“I didn’t even know these animals were trending on TikTok until my 25-year-old daughter said, ‘Oh my gosh mom! You get to do that!?’”
Capybara yoga is a real thing and it's here in Georgia
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They have had millions of likes and a cult following on Instagram and now, a local business is feeling the capybara craze.

The strange creatures, that tend to grow on you, strut up to yogis looking for snacks and belly rubs. They have personalities like dogs, except they are not dogs, they are the world’s largest rodent and people are lining up to do yoga with them.

“People are flocking to do this,” said Cathi Huff with LOVE GOGA.

Huff started her business six years ago, trying to blend her love of meditation and mindfulness and her love of animals.

“We were seeing over 125 people a week doing goat yoga,” said Huff.

She partners with places like the North Georgia Wildlife Park and Safari to connect people with animals they might not see every day, as well as barnyard animals. The capybara idea was Hope Bennett’s and every class is selling out.

“I went, ‘Wow!’ That is a cool idea that is right in line with what we want to do here, which is providing that moment where people get to experience the animals,” said Bennett, who is with North Georgia Wildlife Park and Safari.

There is something about being with animals that calms people. Animals have a way of slowing us down, and keeping us in the present moment, however strange, that moment might be.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Aug. 16, 2023, after a student was injured in a shooting at Josey High...
Josey High School shooting suspect turns himself in
Massage parlor
Multiple agencies search 6 North Augusta massage parlors
Butler High School
Adult accused of agitating students during Butler High brawl
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken law enforcement responds to East Aiken School of the Arts
School hallway generic
For 1st time, gangs named in flare-up of school violence

Latest News

First alert weather extra
WATCH LIVE: First Alert Weather Extra
Jakari Mykel Stone
Aiken County deputies seek 19-year-old attempted murder suspect
OAK HALL AU
AU students head back – except in beleaguered dorm
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said he was not indicted in the same Georgia investigation...
Sen. Lindsey Graham weighs in on Ga. Trump investigation
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R – South Carolina, speaks with reporters in Columbia on Aug. 17, 2023.
‘That’s crazy stuff’: Graham says he didn’t flip on Trump in Ga. case