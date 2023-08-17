Submit Photos/Videos
Body camera footage shows police called days before Bahamas murder-for-hire arrests

New body camera video from police shows a confrontation at their south Georgia mansion just days before the trip.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New insight into the life of a Georgia woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her estranged husband in the Bahamas.

New body camera video from police shows a confrontation at their south Georgia mansion just days before the trip.

Lindsay Shiver called the Thomasville Police Department and claimed her husband Robert pushed her during a fight over the trip.

In the video, Robert said he didn’t want Lindsay to come because she wanted to bring another lover and it would upset their three children.

RELATED: Georgia man argues to free wife from jail after she allegedly tried to plot his murder

Days later, Lindsay was arrested for allegedly plotting with her lover to hire a hitman to take out Robert.

That plot failed and Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas.

She’s out on bond but not allowed to leave the island nation.

