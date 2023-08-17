Submit Photos/Videos
Attempted murder, armed robbery suspect arrested in Aiken County

Quarmaine Jones
Quarmaine Jones(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been accused of attempted murder after an armed robbery attempt, according to jail records.

Jail records show the suspect, Quarmaine Jones, 31, was arrested on Thursday at the location of the Davis Inn located on Columbia Highway north.

Jones has been charged with two counts of assault - attempted murder, burglary, and weapons during a violent crime.

