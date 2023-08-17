Attempted murder, armed robbery suspect arrested in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been accused of attempted murder after an armed robbery attempt, according to jail records.

Jail records show the suspect, Quarmaine Jones, 31, was arrested on Thursday at the location of the Davis Inn located on Columbia Highway north.

Jones has been charged with two counts of assault - attempted murder, burglary, and weapons during a violent crime.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.