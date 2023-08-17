Atlanta-based company creates new technology to deter vehicle thefts, break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company could soon make waves nationwide with its tactic to try and curb car thefts and break-ins.

In the 30 years Beth Radtke has called Atlanta home, she said she and her neighbors have had their fair share of car break-ins.

“I feel like we’re constantly vulnerable to that type of crime,” Radtke said. “It’s a violation.”

Data from the Atlanta Police Department shows car break-ins are down 3% year to date. However, vehicle thefts are up a staggering 66% percent.

“For a lot of people, their car is their most prized possession,” said David Moeller, whose vehicle has been the target of thieves at least three times.

Moeller is the founder and CEO of Keep Technologies. He believes he has a solution to stop would-be thieves. The mechanical engineer, who graduated from Georgia Tech, and his team have spent the last five years working on a device they call Keep.

“It’s essentially a cellphone without a screen that’s anchored into your cup holder,” Moeller said.

The technology, which some have described as a Ring doorbell for vehicles, is equipped with sensors, cameras, GPS, and radar and locks into a vehicle’s cupholder. It arms and disarms automatically and is controlled by a key fob or phone.

If anyone, other than the vehicle’s owner, peeks inside, Keep sounds an alarm and snaps a picture of the person. If they break in, a siren blares and sends a video recording directly to the vehicle owner’s phone.

“You can then notify the police and take action,” said Moeller.

Moeller said the goal is to provide peace of mind to drivers.

“We don’t believe in victim blaming mentality,” he added. “If you leave something in your car, it’s your car. You shouldn’t have to leave it empty. It’s not a public bus.”

Georgia ranks among the top 10 states with the highest rate of vehicle thefts. Last year, more than 26,000 cars were stolen in the Peach State.

Keep, which is powered by internal batteries and a vehicle’s OBD port, has been in beta testing for the past year. It’s expected to hit the market in September.

