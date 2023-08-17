Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken law enforcement responds to East Aiken School of the Arts

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County law enforcement responded to East Aiken School of the Arts on Thursday.

School officials say there is no entry allowed onto campus.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation with this. Ensuring the safety of students, staff, and families is our greatest priority now and always,” leaders said in a statement on the school’s homepage.

